OBITUARY: David Charles Smith

David Charles Smith, age 67 of College Grove, TN passed away December 9, 2020.

He was a loving husband, father, Poppy and brother. David was a former golf professional and loved the sport of golf.

Preceded in death by parents, Charles Everett and Joyce Elaine Edwards Smith and brother, Danny Smith.

Survived by: wife, Peggy Moran Smith; daughters, Leslie Smith and Lauren (Jonathan) Redford; sister, Betsy (Terry Cohea) Smith; grandchildren, Lilly and Lucy Redford.

Memorial services will be conducted 2:00 PM Friday, December 11, 2020 at Grace Church at Franklin, 4052 Arno Road, Franklin, TN 37064, Pastor Bill Sasser officiating. Visitation will be 12 Noon until 2:00 PM Friday at the church prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Salvation Army or Graceworks Ministries. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com