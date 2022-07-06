OBITUARY: David Charles Bradley

David Charles Bradley, age 61, of Brentwood, Tennessee passed away peacefully Saturday, July 2, 2022.

David was the executive vice president of Renal Care 360. He was active in the Boy Scouts of America. David enjoyed ice cream, the outdoors, hiking, fly fishing and traveling. He loved music and playing the guitar. He was a devoted Christian.

David is preceded in death by his parents, Leland C. Bradley and Jane Nowell Bradley. He is survived by his wife of 29 years Lisa McConnell Bradley; sons, Will Bradley and Jon Bradley; daughter, Emma Bradley; brothers Jon Bradley (Lauren), Steven Bradley, Matt Bradley, Tim Bradley (Joy); sister Pam Trapp (Eddie).

Funeral Service will be conducted at 12:00 Noon on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with Pastor Craig Valentine officiating. Burial will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens.

Memorials can be made in David’s memory to Mercy Chefs 711 Washington St, Portsmouth, VA 23704.. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289.

To send flowers to the family, please visit our floral store.