A Celebration of Life for Mr. Chad Taylor will be on Saturday evening, May 16, 2026, at Coal Town Public House, located at 187 Front Street, Suite 103, Franklin, TN 37064, from 5:00PM, until 8PM. Please dress in casual attire- Chad Taylor style!

Chad passed away on Friday, May 1, 2026. He is survived by his children, mother, and a host of extended family members and friends.

Life is but a stopping place,

a pause in what’s to be,

a resting place along the

Road to sweet eternity.

We all have different journeys,

different paths along the way,

we are all meant to learn some

things, but never meant to stay.

Our destination is a place,

far greater than we know,

for some the journey’s quicker,

for some the journey’s slow.

and when the journey finally ends,

we’ll claim a great reward.

Arrangements in the care of Compassion Funeral & Cremation Services, Nashville, TN (615) 857-9955. We proudly remain locally owned & operated.

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by Compassion Funeral & Cremation Services – Nashville.