OBITUARY: David Cejas Ramos

On Wednesday, March 22, 2023, David Cejas Ramos, loving husband and father of two children, passed away suddenly at the age of 49.

David was born on September 14, 1973, in Meriden, CT to Michael and Berta Ramos.

David was a Corporal in the United States Marine Corps and proudly served his country. He was a graduate of the University of Miami. On May 6, 2000, he married Kelly Hosack. Their twin children, Elijah and Izabella, were his pride and joy.

David, known as Poppa to his children, had a love of movies and the outdoors which he shared with his son Eli. He was always proud to be watching his daughter Izzy performing both on the ice or the stage. He loved a good cigar that he could enjoy with friends. He was a loving husband and father who was always planning his next fun surprise for his family.

He also spent much of his life in service to others who needed an ear or a shoulder. Those who knew and loved him, appreciated his sarcastic wit, his infectious smile, and his kind and compassionate spirit.

David is survived by his mother, Berta; father, Michael; wife, Kelly; his two children, Eljiah & Izabella; his brother, Jose (sister-in-law, Amanda and niece, Michelle) and many aunts, uncles, cousins, two nieces, (Jones and Sunny), and a nephew, (Finnegan) who were all very special to him.

A visitation and funeral service with Military Honors were held on Thursday, March 30, 2023, at the Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 5852 Nolensville Road with visitation starting at 4 o’clock p.m. and service at 6 o’clock p.m. https://www.woodbinefuneralhome.com

