OBITUARY: David Caldwell Dietzel

David Caldwell Dietzel, age 71 of Franklin, TN, went to Heaven suddenly on January 2, 2022.

David was born in Lumberton, NC to Joe Melvin Dietzel, Sr. and Frances Caldwell Dietzel. He graduated from Lumberton High School.

David received his Bachelors degree in Mechanical Engineering from NC State. He started his career at UPS in Charlotte, NC.

In 1980, he was recruited by Federal Express working as the Senior Manager of systems engineering and design. As part of his many achievements, David invented the SuperTracker (COSMOS) in 1986. It is the handheld barcode scanner that revolutionized the world’s professional delivery service industry, as documented in the Smithsonian National Museum of American History and Time-Life book, “The Computerized Society”.

David retired from FedEx after 25 years of service then he and his wife, Ann, moved from Memphis to Franklin in 2006.

He enjoyed their rescue pets, baking legendary carrot cakes, cooking, bass fishing, his Corvettes, antique cars, smooth jazz music, watching football, and helping people any way possible.

David’s family called him “Big D”. He was an active member of his neighborhood, Franklin community and beloved grandchildren’s lives. David’s kindness, generosity, and unconditional love will be carried on forever by all who were blessed to know and love him.

Survived by: wife, Ann W. Dietzel; daughter, Teri Dietzel Anderson; son-in-law, Stewart “McGowan” Anderson; grandchildren, Ashlyn Joy and Fisher Stewart Anderson; brothers, Joe M. Dietzel, Jr., Michael W. Dietzel; and the late Sam J. Dietzel.

In lieu of flowers or food, please make a memorial to BrightStone which provides a comprehensive work, social support, and residential community for adults with special needs.

Online donations: www.BrightStone.org

Mailing donations by check payable to BrightStone:

PO Box 682966

Franklin, TN 37068

Please contact Randy Elliott for more information:

615-790-4888

[email protected]

David was a member of Franklin First United Methodist Church. A private family inurnment will be held at Franklin First United Methodist Church

Memorial Garden on January 21, 2022 pastored by Dr. Vona Wilson.

