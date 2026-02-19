David C. North, 60 years old, of Apex, NC, formerly of Brentwood and Franklin, TN, died unexpectedly on Thursday, February 5, 2026, in Metuchen, NJ.

Born September 25, 1965, in Nashville, TN, David was the son of James and Carolyn North, Bradenton, FL, formerly of Brentwood, TN. He graduated from Franklin Rd. Academy and Belmont University with a Bachelor’s degree in Business in 1988. In 2016, he earned an Executive Leadership Certificate from Vanderbilt University Owen Graduate School of Management.

David built his career centered on successful leadership and growing Dental Practice Management organizations. He most recently served as Chief Executive Officer of Squire Dental, a dental practice management company based in New York City. He was recognized for integrity, steady leadership, operational excellence, and developing people. David cared deeply about the dentists and people within Squire’s practices and believed that strong outcomes come from clear standards, consistent execution, and always doing the right thing. Among his proudest professional accomplishments were the teams he helped grow and the leaders he developed.

David loved the Lord, his family, his work and St. Louis Cardinals baseball. He was a gifted leader and left us and others feeling better for having known him.

David was preceded in death by his sister, Elisa, who died in 2019. He is survived by his wife, Kimber McConnachie North, of Raleigh, NC, his parents, sons, Joshua (Lauren) of Kansas City, MO, and Nolan of Atlanta, GA; stepdaughters, Chase and Dylan McConnachie; brothers, Craig (Susan) of Sarasota, FL, Daniel, Indianapolis, IN, Michael, Bradenton, FL, and sister, Merida Hostetler (Max) of Bloomfield, IN. Also, grandchildren Juniper and Cadence North, 7 nieces and nephews, and 3 great nephews.

A celebration of David’s life will be held for family and friends in Raleigh, NC, Feb. 28. The family would like to thank his friends from personal and business relationships who have reached out with support and prayers during this time. David’s legacy continues in the people he loved, the leaders he helped shape, and the organizations he helped grow.

“I am the resurrection and the life. The one who believes in me will live, even though they die…” John 11:25-26

