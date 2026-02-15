OBITUARY: David Brokaw Morris

David Brokaw Morris, 72, a faithful and beloved servant of the Lord, completed his earthly mission on February 14, 2026 and was welcomed into the arms of his Savior, Jesus Christ. Death came at his home in Matthews, NC, after a painful four-month battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his loving wife of 50 years, Virginia, and all four of his children.

Pastor David was a missionary with the Association of Baptists for World Evangelism in South Africa for 35 years. He was instrumental in the creation of Grace Baptist Church of Amanzimtoti near Durban and served as its senior pastor from 1995 to 2007. He was immensely proud of its growth as a multi-cultural center for worship and Biblical belief as, under his guidance, it succeeded in planting other churches in the area. He was professor of theology at Baptist Bible College in Kwa Zulu Natal for 20 years and trained local men to step into the pulpit at these new churches. He was also treasurer of ABWE’s operations in South Africa throughout his time there and, after retirement, continued doing so as a volunteer through 2025.

Recognizing the financial and spiritual poverty of many local Zulu families, he helped found 7 Rivers Outreach in a rural area near Amanzimtoti. The foundation works to improve farming methods, provide safe drinking water, and educate families so they can become self-sufficient. He called it “being the hands and feet of Christ in rural Africa.” He was always grateful for the enabling help he received from supporting churches across the States.

He was born in Russellville, Alabama, on October 14, 1953, the sixth of seven children of Jack E. and Jessica Brokaw Morris. He attended Bob Jones Academy in Greenville, SC, and received a Bachelor of Science degree in aviation and a Bachelor of Arts in missions from Christian Heritage College in El Cajon, CA. It was there that he and Virginia were married in 1975. They moved in 1977 to Tacoma, WA, where David spent five years at Northwest Baptist Seminary and earned a master’s degree in divinity.

While called to serve God while in high school, his initial interest was to enter the mission field as a bush pilot. In college he became a licensed pilot with commercial, instrument, and multi-engine ratings. Yet, when God called him to South Africa, his mission work did not require his aviation skills. He flew recreationally when possible, liked fast motorcycles in his youth and was delighted two years ago when a brother gave him a vintage BMW roadster.

Pastor David had a passion for Biblical studies and for passing his knowledge on to men and women so they could follow the Lord wholeheartedly. He enjoyed playing tennis with his children and fixing mechanical things. He was always friendly, welcomed meeting new people and was generous to a fault.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by two daughters, Carolyn (Joshua) Spacht of Franklin, TN, and Amanda (Daniel) Bruce of Matthews, NC; two sons, Thomas (Cherie) of Land O’ Lake’s, FL, William (Hayley) of Jupiter, FL; ten grandchildren; two brothers, Jack of Belmont, NC and Norman of Germantown, TN, and three sisters, Theo Coots of Cottondale, AL, Rebecca Johnson of Banner Elk, NC, and Jessica McCullough of Springville, AL. He was preceded in death by a brother, Pastor Dennis Morris of Milton, FL. He and his wife moved to Jupiter, FL, in 2019 where he continued his missionary work until retiring in 2023. They relocated to Matthews later that year.

Services will be held at Calvary Church in South Charlotte, NC on Wednesday, February 18, 2026. TIMES TO BE ANNOUNCED Refreshments will be provided after the service for family and out-of-town guests.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to https://give.abwe.org/projects/durban-radio-project. Please use the link below.

