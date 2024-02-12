OBITUARY: David Bielawski

David Bielawski, age 90 of Franklin, TN, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, February 5, 2024, surrounded by his loving family.

David was born in Chicago, IL on March 25, 1933, son of the late Barney & Lottie Bielawski.

He went to school at Chicago Vocational. He married Julie Ann Jorgensen on May 5, 1973 in Los Angeles, California. He served in the Navy and Air Force for over 20 years and received many prestigious medals during his service. He worked in the telecommunications industry for a number of companies for over 30 years.

After retiring from the military and his chosen field he began doing acting, commercials, playing golf, traveling, worked at Vanderbilt as a standardized patient and at Franklin Bridge as a starter.

He was deeply involved in his faith, participating in activities for the church; lecturing, singing in the choir, eucharistic minister for mass and other fund-raising efforts at St. Philip. He was always a veteran at heart and attended meetings of the Middle TN Veterans Support Group, providing support, humor, love and contributions.

He was preceded in death by his mother and father Lottie and Barney Bielawski, his sister Rosemarie Witkowski and his niece Judith Ann Witkowski.

Survivors include his wife Julie Ann, daughter Kristin Anne and niece Joyce Coffey. Dave is also survived by Joyce’s husband William Coffey, their children and grandchildren and Julie’s family, the Maguires.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM on Thursday, February 15, 2024, at St. Philip Catholic Church, Franklin, TN. A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 AM with Father Ed Steiner officiating.

Inurnment will follow at 3:00 PM in Williamson Memorial Gardens with Military Honors. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Tunnel To Towers and Wounded Warrior Project in loving memory of David Bielawski.

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/