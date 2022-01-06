OBITUARY: David Allen Knight

David Allen Knight, age 83 of Franklin, TN passed away January 3, 2022 at his home.

He was born in Ava, Illinois to the late Reverend H.V. & Neva Knight. David was a member of Franklin Christian Church. He was the founder of Spotless Carriage Car Wash also known as Autowash Express. David was a member of Kiwanis Club of Franklin since 1992. He was an enthusiastic member of the Battlefield Region Antique Auto Club of America.

He is preceded in death by his brother, William Knight. David is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Marilyn Knight of Franklin, TN; daughters, Nancy Annaromao of Port Washington, WI and Jamie (Joe) Roman of Chesterfield, MO; step-children, Mark Buechl of North Palm Beach, FL and Julie (Rick) Artz of New York, NY; sister in-law, Joyce Knight of Benton, IL; brother-in-law, William Thomas of Wind Lake, WI; grandchildren, Malayna Brauer, Jackson (Chandra) Roman, Jace Roman and Jillian Roman; great-granddaughter, Mariah McCrary.

A Celebration of Life service will be held Tuesday, January 11th at noon, with visitation one hour prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Masks are required. Reverend Sherri Morrissey will officiate. Memorials may be made to Thailand NOW, https://Thailandnow.org/Donate/. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com