OBITUARY: David Alfred Fryer

DAVID ALFRED FRYER, age 92 of Franklin, TN. passed away October 11, 2020. David born June 13, 1926 to David Fryer (both an Irish Tenor and Irish Immigrant) and Annie Powell in Hampton, VA.. He is pre-deceased by his mother and father, a sister and a brother.

He went from high school into the Navy during World War II. After the war, he attended the university, the seminary and conservatory. He worked for several evangelists including Rev. Pat Robertson and Rev. Billy Graham. He sang with several quartets, did solo work all over the US. He was on KTIS Radio in Minneapolis, MN for years and served as Minister of Music for several churches in Virginia. He then joined New York Life and later Ministers Life Insurance Company but continued with his music and produced the Two Rivers Baptist Church Hour in Nashville for over 10 years while working a full-time job. David then went back to Minneapolis and worked for Northwestern Products, they supplied gifts, Bibles and books for Christian Book Stores all over the world, and he retired after seven years in the funeral business, which he considered to be a ministry. He had a very interesting and diversified life – always seeking to serve the Lord.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Adair Fryer and their children: W. Arlen Harris, Jr. (Susan), David Bruce Fryer (Christine), Sabrina Parnell (David), Theresa F. Anderson,

Laura Harris Smith (Chris), Leigh Ann Fryer. He has 13 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. He also leaves a sister, Doris F. Spears.

A Memorial Service will be conducted by Dr. Jerry Winfield and held at Oak Valley Baptist Church on Saturday October 17, 2020 at 11:00 am.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Alzheimer’s Assoc. or Oak Valley Baptist Church, 1161 Lewisburg Pike, Franklin, TN 37064