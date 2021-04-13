OBITUARY: Dave Eugene Wray, Jr.

By
Williamson Source
-
Dave Eugene Wray, Jr.

Dave Eugene Wray, Jr. age 96 of Franklin, TN passed away April 8, 2021.

Dave was a veteran of the US Army and he served our country during the 2nd World War. After the war Dave married his late wife, Florine Stevens Wray. Dave was a skilled carpenter who built houses throughout Williamson and Maury County. At his home that he built himself, Dave loved to plant flowers, garden and enjoy nature.

Dave is preceded in death by his wife, Florine Wray; parents, Dave and Allie King Wray; brother, James Ray; sisters, Lola Crouch, Daisy Crouch, Josephine Anderson, Christine Edmonds and Virginia Ray Reid.

He his survived by his loving daughter, Pam (Richard Dickey) Griggs; sister, Mary Louise Barbon and dear friends, Judy Waller, Teri Lugo, Carol Geasley, Angie Jones and Michelle Etherly.

A Graveside service will be held 12 Noon, Wednesday, April 14, 2021 in Williamson Memorial Gardens, with visitation being held 4-8:00PM Tuesday April 13, 2021 and one hour prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Active pallbearers are Steve Ford, Tim Ford, Mikey Schmidt, James Schmidt, Tom Lewis, Sammy Harper, Troy Coleman, Van Coleman. Honorary pallbearers are Randall Waller, Jim Waldrop, Jeffrey Wells, Dr. William D. Tissot, Tray Schmidt, Chris Southall, all friends and neighbors.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Dave Wray Memorial Fund or the Shriners Hospital.

