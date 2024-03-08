OBITUARY: Dathan Neal Prewett

Dathan Neal Prewett, devoted son, brother, and grandson, passed away on Monday, March 4, 2024, at the age of 29.

Born on June 11, 1994, Dathan left a lasting mark on the hearts of those who knew him and will be profoundly missed by his family and friends.

Dathan was born in Nashville, Tennessee, and was the son of Tifany Prewett and Brian & Traci Bryant. He was a 2012 graduate of Spring Hill High School and earned an Associate Degree from Walters State Community College.

From a young age, Dathan discovered a passion for baseball, a sport that would become an essential part of his life. He refined his skills throughout his high school and college years. After graduation, he continued to pursue his love of baseball and softball. He played with unwavering dedication, showcasing not only his talent but also his sportsmanship and team spirit. Beyond baseball, Dathan played multiple sports, enjoyed being outside, and was quick to show off his sense of humor.

In addition to his parents, Dathan is survived by his siblings, Darien Prewett of Murfreesboro, TN, Kobe Bryant of Miami, FL, Brooklyn Prewett of Brooklyn, NY, and Kade Bryant of Atlanta, GA.

He is also survived by grandparents Clarence Bryant of Pulaski, TN, Yvonne Bryant of Smyrna TN, Wade & Debbie Pope of Pulaski, TN, and Billy Turner of Athens, AL, great-grandmother, Annie Will Bryant of Pulaski, TN, and several aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Phillip & Teresa Prewett.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2024, from 4-6 pm with the memorial service beginning at 6 pm at Heritage Funeral Home. https://www.tnfunerals.com

Dathan battled a mental illness for many years and faced his challenges with strength and resilience. His family is passionate about raising awareness for mental health issues and is working to break the stigma surrounding them.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) at namidavidson.org.

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/