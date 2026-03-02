OBITUARY: Darryl Duane Taylor

Darryl Duane Taylor, age 68, passed away on February 25, 2026. He was born on September 2, 1957, in Nashville, Tennessee, to the late Ernest Odell Taylor and Thelma Sue Taylor.

Darryl made his home in Lafayette, Tennessee. He dedicated many years of his life working as a truck driver in the transportation industry.

Through hard work and dedication, he provided faithfully for his family and took pride in the responsibilities entrusted to him.

He will be remembered for his steady presence, his strong work ethic, and the love he shared with those closest to him. Darryl valued his family deeply and cherished the time spent with them.

He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Sheila Ann Taylor; Children: Lynette Taylor, Jaclyn Falor, and Jason Taylor Grandchildren: Sarah (Matt) Hardin, Brandon, Dillon, and Mary Taylor, Frank (Jessica) Anthony, and Carol Falor. great grandchildren: Aiden, Aubreigh, Easton, Oliver, and Jackson.

He was preceded in death by: Ernest Odell Taylor, Thelma Sue Taylor and many other Taylor’s.

The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM on Monday March 2, 2026, at Taylor Chapel, 3890 Natchez Trace Road, Franklin, TN where a funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM with Jack Wakefield officiating. Burial will follow in Lynn Cemetery. https://www.stephensfs.com

Darryl’s memory will live on in the hearts of all who knew and loved him.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Darryl D. Taylor Funeral Fund in loving memory of Darryl Duane Taylor.

