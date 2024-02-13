OBITUARY: Darryl ‘DB’ Maurice Brownlee Sr.

Darryl “DB” Maurice Brownlee, Sr. age 54, a resident of Spring Hill, Tennessee, departed this life and entered into the presence of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, February 7, 2024.

Darryl Maurice Brownlee, affectionately known as “DB” was born on October 5, 1969, in Memphis, Tennessee and was raised in Ft. Worth, Texas where he attended High School at Trimble Technical and graduated in 1988.

His love and passion for sports landed him a prestigious collegiate basketball scholarship to Midwestern State University were played as a Shooting Guard and was a member of the Alpha Pi Alpha Fraternity. He graduated with his undergraduate degree and continued his desire for higher learning and obtained his master’s degree in public service management in 2002 from Cumberland University in Lebanon, Tennessee.

DB’s life as an adult was diverse in nature. He loved music and played the bass guitar. He was an avid collector of sports memorabilia as well as a shoe fanatic. DB was the ultimate Dallas Cowboys and Tennessee Titans fan and his love for basketball never stopped.

DB’s commitment to mentoring and coaching kept him involved with youth which led to numerous coaching awards. He supported the Big Brothers and Big Sisters and was also a voice of advocacy for SAAD (Students Against Drunk Driving). DB was a member of the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. and the Pinnacle Honor Society.

DB worked in several professional capacities which included: Dallas/Ft. Worth Parole and Probation, Dep SHERIFF – Davidson County Sherriff’s Office, Caring for Children and Richland Village, NHC Home Health, Amedisys, inVentiv Health, Novartis, and Alcon.

Darryl leaves to cherish his memories and carry on his legacy his wife, Allysen Brownlee, children, Darryl Brownlee, Jr., Brooke Brownlee, Harrison Brownlee, and Hudson Brownlee, mother, Christine Brownlee, mother-in-love, Marlene Gernstein, father-in-law, Allen Axenfield, siblings, Tracey James, Donnie Brownlee, aunts, Betty Thomas, Vera Brownlee, Cleo James, uncle, Freddie James, and nieces and nephews, Tiffany Richardson, Lil Donnie Brownlee, Tra’Neisha James, Ayson Gutierrez, great nephews, Mason Richardson, Maddix Richardson, and SO SO MANY long time friends, FOREVER TEAM DB FAM.

He was preceded in death by his grandmother, O’Dell Brownlee, grandfather, Birk Brownlee, uncle, Billy Joe Brownlee, aunts, Loubertha Gunn, Bobby Chandler, Marie White, Margie Batey, Jeanette Coleman, and a host of cousins and dear relatives.

A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, February 13, 2024, at 4:00 PM at Heritage Funeral Home with Matt Rogers officiating. A visitation will also be held on Tuesday from 2:00 – 4:00 PM at the funeral home. Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. https://www.tnfunerals.com

