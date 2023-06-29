OBITUARY: Darrin Clay Hobbs

Darrin Clay Hobbs was born on July 6, 1967 in Fort Pierce, FL. He was called home on June 20, 2023 with his wife, Angela Hobbs, by his side at their home in Franklin, TN.

Clay’s last days were filled with love as their children and grandchildren surrounded him with words of comfort and peace. He was visited by many loved ones who sat with him, sang to him, and prayed over him. The Holy Spirit was present and gave great comfort to all who knew his time on earth was coming to a close.

Clay grew up loving baseball and spent countless hours at the ballpark – a love he passed down to his sons. He enjoyed golf, had a love for aviation, and a passion for learning. He and Angela enjoyed traveling and spent the last years making wonderful memories all over the world.

His favorite place to be was on the water, and the family spent many days together in Daytona Beach Shores. Clay started each day quietly with devotionals and reflections. He was an incredibly thoughtful and caring person. He had a beautiful ability to listen and counsel.

Clay spent many years in corporate life, but he found his greatest joy in leading teams in small business. He shared that entrepreneurial spirit with his children, those he worked with, and those he mentored. Clay was intentional about people – all those fortunate enough to spend quality time with him knew that his heart was about loving people well.

Clay was preceded in death by his parents, Buddy and Margie Hobbs.

He is survived by his wife Angela, and their 7 children: Will (Rebekah) Hobbs, Ben (Marisa) Hobbs, Sam (Katie) Hobbs, Jack Hobbs, Ashley (Nick) Cockerham, Jenna (Evan) Kersten, Gage (Aly) Anthony. Siblings: Renae (Doug) Dobbe, David (Cindy) Hobbs, Jonathan (Dani) Logue. Grandchildren: Eli Hobbs, Parker Cockerham, Ruby Hobbs, and two more on the way. Nieces and nephews: Cory (Hannah) Hobbs, Jordan Dobbe, Rachel Gulla, Dalton (Rachel) Dobbe, Spencer Hobbs, Caleb Logue, Will Logue, Elle Marie Logue. Parents-in-law: Bruce and Beverly Logue.

He would not want us to mourn so long, but would want us to celebrate all the deeply loving times that we experienced together. We will await that great reunion where we will all be together again, loving our God and loving each other just as Clay modeled all the days of his life.

A celebration of life will be held at Otter Creek Church at 2 PM on June 27, with visitation starting at 12PM. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Exile International or The Living Water Project.

