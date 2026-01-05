OBITUARY: Darrell Alonzo Banks

Darrell Alonzo Banks was born on January 27, 1968, in Clarksdale, Mississippi, to Walter Banks Jr. and Gloria LaVernea Hardmon Banks. He was preceded in death by his beloved son, Donte Banks. On December 11, 2025, Darrell answered the call to come home and entered eternal rest.

Darrell was a quiet strength and a loving presence in the lives of all who knew him. He showed his love not with many words, but through his kindness, his care, and the way he was always there for those he loved. Family meant everything to Darrell, and he found joy in simply being together, sharing time, meals, and memories.

He attended Central High School in Flint, Michigan, where he proudly participated in football and track and field. At an early age, Darrell accepted Christ and became a member of Foss Avenue Baptist Church in Flint, Michigan. His faith guided his steps and brought him comfort through every season of life.

Darrell honorably served in the United States Navy, a calling he fulfilled with pride, hard work, and commitment. His service reflected his strong sense of responsibility and his willingness to stand for something greater than himself.

In his everyday life, Darrell enjoyed cooking, traveling, and being surrounded by family. He loved laughter, good food, and meaningful conversation. These moments brought him peace and happiness.

Darrell leaves to cherish his memory his two children, Michael Banks of Fairview, Tennessee, and Shelby Chapman of Atlanta, Georgia; his parents, Walter Banks Jr. and Gloria LaVernea Hardmon Banks of Franklin, Tennessee; two sisters, Thybrelle (Jeff) Hamilton and Lanique (Kevin) Woodson; three nieces, Cidney Woodson, Jada Hamilton, and Samantha Woodson; one nephew, Izaiah Hamilton; his beloved grandson, Ashton Berkley; his great-niece, McKenzie Standford; and a loving circle of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Today, we celebrate Darrell’s homegoing—not as a goodbye, but as a joyful reunion with his son Donte and with our Lord and Savior.

“Well done, good and faithful servant.” — Matthew 25:21

