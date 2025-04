OBITUARY: Darius ‘Dez-Dez’ Britton-Leach

Darius “Dez-Dez” Britton-Leach passed away on Thursday, April 24, 2025 at Alive Hospice, Nashville in Nashville, Tennessee at the age of 41.

He was born in Williamson County, Tennessee to the parents of Mary Frances Britton and Timmy Leach.

Darius leaves to cherish his memories, his devoted sister, Danica Britton; devoted aunts, Rena Britton and Henrietta Britton; great aunts, Nora Jane Hodge and Dillie Hodge; devoted uncles, Robert Hodge, Ernest Britton, Jr. and James Britton; great uncle, Jessie Britton; devoted niece Te’Keria C. Barnett; loving great nieces, Paris Haynes and Payge Haynes; cousins, and many friends.

Visitation with family Friday, May 2, 2025 from 11 until 12 at Waters Funeral Home,1408 Columbia Ave., Franklin, Tennessee, with funeral to follow. Elder Thomas Wilson, eulogist. https://www.articobits.com/obituaries/waters-funeral-home-inc

