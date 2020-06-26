Daphne Cravens – Age 56 of Nolensville, TN. June 25, 2020.
Preceded in death by stepfather, Frank Baugh; brother, Mike Baugh; and aunt, Diane Roe.
Daphne was a strong-willed woman with an amazing sense of humor. She loved animals, gardening and spending time at the cabin and being with family.
She was a loving daughter, mother, sister and friend and she will be missed by all. Survived by father, Ralph Cravens; mother, Mary Ann Baugh; sons, Josh (Emalie) Carlock and Kirby Carlock of San Diego; daughter, Jessica Bell; brother, Troy (Christine) Cravens; and sister, Lisa Baugh.
As Daphne wishes, there will be no formal service at this time. Memorial contributions may be made to Susan G. Komen, Breast Cancer Awareness.