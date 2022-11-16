OBITUARY: Danny Wayne Williamson

Danny Wayne Williamson, 76, of Franklin, Tennessee went home to be with our Heavenly Father on Thursday, November 10, 2022.

He was born on June 13, 1946 in Sistersville, West Virginia.

Danny will be greatly missed by his wife of 54 years, Marlene Sue Hall.

He is survived by his seven children, Denise Etzler (Ron), Danny Williamson, II (Jennifer), Darin Williamson (Kris), Derek Williamson (Kassidy), David Williamson, Diane Wilkes (Eric), and Drue Pack (Scott), twenty grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren, his brother, Terry Williamson (Marnie) and niece, Casey Smith.

He is preceded in death by his parents Ralph Woodrow Williamson and Nora Lee Pryor, sister Donna Williamson, daughter-in-law Yvonne Aranda Williamson, and granddaughter Kierra Williamson.

Danny graduated from Triadelphia High School in Wheeling, WV in 1964 and graduated from West Virginia University (WVU) with a B.S in Accounting in 1968. During his time at WVU, he was a standout athlete playing on the varsity football team for four years, a member of the all-Southern Conference team, Senior Athlete of the Year in all sports, and academic All-American.

Danny served his country in the U.S. Army in Fort Hood, Texas from 1970-1972. He continued his education at Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia earning a Master of Business Administration degree. Danny worked for Hospital Corporation of America and was also a successful business owner in the healthcare industry for many years.

He was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Over the years, Danny was known as “Coach Williamson” to his own children and many of the youth in Williamson County sports. He enjoyed spending time with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren because family was his most prized possession.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, November 18, 2022 at 3:00 pm at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1100 Gray Fox Ln, Franklin, TN. A private graveside service will be held in the Levi M. Hall, Jr. family cemetery in Guardian, WV.

In lieu of sending flowers, please consider a donation in Danny’s memory to Alive Hospice-Nashville or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com

