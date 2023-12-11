OBITUARY: Danny Ray Dodd

Danny Ray Dodd, age 67 of Franklin, TN passed away December 7, 2023.

Danny was a native of Williamson County and graduate of Franklin High School. He was the owner and operator of Dodd’s Lawncare where he took special care of his customers who loved him dearly. He was an avid fisherman, hunter and loved the outdoors.

Preceded in death by father, William Alexander “Billy Zan” Dodd and stepfather, Ed Owen.

Survived by: loving mother, Shirley Dodd Owen; sisters, Diane (Shawn) Bain and Dawn (John) Chase; nieces & nephews, Bill (Julie) Bain, Emily (Ryan) Downey, Jordan (Kevin) Bull and Tori Chase Giannotti; special aunts, Peggy Hughey, Geneva Ragsdale, Rebecca Jackson, Jenny Locke, Jane Elliott, Emily Butler and other loving family members and his beloved dog, Patch.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Shawn Bain and Steve Gunnel officiating. Interment Williamson Memorial Gardens. Active pallbearers will be John Chase, Bill Dickerson, Kenny Potts, Mike Johnson Jr., Antonio Valadez, Randall Himes, Paul Pratt Jr. and Johnny Pratt. Honorary pallbearers will be Hughey Harper, Robert Green, Randy Goodgine, Brent Ullig, Chuck Spencer, Tom Lawrence, Employees of Dickerson Pro Lawn and Employees of Co-Op Eddy Lane.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or Bridges Domestic Violence Center.

Visitation will be 4-8 PM Monday and one hour prior to the service on Tuesday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com

