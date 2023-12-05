OBITUARY: Danny Lynn King

Danny Lynn King, age 62 of Franklin, TN passed away unexpectedly on December 2, 2023 at his residence.

Danny was the owner and operator of Advantage Towing Service with over 30 years of service.

Survived by: son, Chris King; daughters, Cheyenne McCandless and Parksie McCandless; companion, Cheryl Hood; sister, Debbie Roberson; grandchildren, Carson King and Emery McCandless.

Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 PM Thursday, December 7, 2023 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, J.J. King officiating. Interment Pond Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be Chris King, Tom Lewis, Tim Sweeney, Charlie Howell, Jonnel Lewis and Cheyenne McCandless.

Memorials may be made to the Danny King Memorial Fund.

Visitation will be 4-7 PM Wednesday and one hour prior to the service. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com

