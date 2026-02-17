James Daniel Lewis Jr., lovingly known as “Danny,” passed away on February 10, 2026. Born on December 29, 1955, in Athens, Tennessee.

He is survived by his parents, Bobby and Sylvia Gordon of Red Bank, TN; his sisters: Lisa (James) Raines of College Grove, TN, Becky (Ken) Smith of Ringgold, GA, Michele Branton of Knoxville, TN, Chip Gordon of Chattanooga, TN and Candy (Steve) Dunson of Rockwall, TX; along with many beloved nieces, nephews, and great-nephews & great-niece, who will cherish his memory.

He was preceded in death by his father, James Daniel Lewis.

Danny went to Red Bank High School where he was the captain of the football team and later joined the United States Marine Corp and earned his dress blues. After leaving the Marine Corp, he became a very successful businessman in the world of sales.

Danny lived life on his own terms – with a gypsy soul, a free spirit, and a heart that never met a stranger.

Danny had a deep love for the beach and the ocean. He found peace scuba diving and joy wherever the water met the sand. An artist at heart, he expressed himself through music, woodworking and had a creative eye that saw beauty and potential in the unexpected. He was also known as an auctioneer, an avid card player, and a passionate collector – always on the hunt for the next treasure and always ready with a story to tell.

Danny will be remembered for his adventurous spirit, his artistic talent, and the way he could strike up a conversation with anyone, anywhere. His presence was unmistakable, and his stories and laughter will live on in the hearts of those who knew him.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the American Heart Association or the American Cancer Foundation.

Visitation is 10:30 am – 12:30 pm Friday, February 20, 2026 at Lane Funeral Home, Ashland Terrace. Funeral service will be 12:30 Friday in the Coulter Chapel of Lane Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Chattanooga National Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to Lane Funeral Home, 601 Ashland Terrace, Chattanooga, TN 37415, (423) 877-3524, lanefh.com

