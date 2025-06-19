OBITUARY: Danny Holmes

We are deeply saddened by the loss of our beloved father, Daniel Dale Holmes, Sr., passed away. He was a pillar of our family, and he bravely fought a long battle with multiple sclerosis.

He had been married to his beautiful wife, Judith Holmes, for 59 years. They were childhood sweethearts who found love and commitment together. Before marriage, they were inseparable. Daniel was a talented chemical coating engineer for Sherwin-Williams for an impressive 33 years before retiring in 2015. He found immense joy in spending time with his family, and his quick wit and hilarious reactions always brought laughter to our gatherings. Daniel was incredibly generous and always ready to lend a helping hand, whether it was to animals or even strangers. He had a deep love for nature and travel, and he often found peace and tranquility in the mountains of Gatlinburg, Tennessee. Music was his passion, and it was filled with memories of his childhood, family, and love for his wife. We will miss him terribly.

The care of Mr. Danny Holmes has been entrusted to Spring Hill Memorial. To share words of comfort and condolences, please visit the Spring Hill Memorial website.