OBITUARY: Danny Edward Webb

Danny Edward Webb, age 73 of Smyrna, TN passed away July 3, 2021. Danny was born in Williamson County, TN to the late John Denton and Ophelia McCoy Webb.

He was a member of Salem Creek Church of Christ. Retired truck driver with Old Dominion Freight Lines with twenty five years of service in the trucking industry. Prior to his trucking career, he was a farmer.

Survived by: wife of 52 years, Sandra Tomlin Webb; sons, Michael David (Michelle) Webb and John Milton (Mary) Webb; brothers, Roy (Millie) Webb and Johnny (Pam) Webb; sisters, Carolyn (Kenny) Perry and Becky Pewitt; grandchildren, Tyler Webb, Maddie Webb, Heather Fields and Jonny Ferrick; great grandchildren, Makayla, Mya and Marshall, Jr. Fields, Kennedi and Roland Ferrick.

Funeral services will be conducted 1:00 PM Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Randy Neal officiating. Interment Williamson Memorial Gardens. Active pallbearers will be Greg Pewitt, Jeff Pewitt, Robert Webb, Kenny Perry, Steve Perry, Marshall Fields, Cameron Bateman and Dave Hensel. Honorary pallbearers will be Old Dominion Freight Line Drivers, J.T. Capps, Jimmy Gullette, Irvin Jackson and Terry Biggs.

Memorials may be made to the American Lung Association. Visitation will be 4-8PM Tuesday and one hour prior to the service on Wednesday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com