OBITUARY: Danny Dean Chambers

Danny Dean Chambers, age 62 of Franklin, TN went to be with his Lord and Savior, September 23, 2020. Born in Long Beach, CA. He began traveling at ten days old. His parents were Missionaries and shared the word of God through music. His father published over 5000 songs in his lifetime to several re-nown Gospel artists. Danny spent his life pursuing and leading others into the presence of God. When he was three years old he recorded his first album with his father. He started playing the drums at age nine and started a band at age fifteen. Like a modern day David, he was a man after God’s own heart. Danny, Jill, and their children moved to Nashville in 1997 to establish The Oasis Church.

He considered himself a “Hope Giver” and changed the atmosphere of worship in Nashville. Danny’s ministry took him all over the world and he had a global impact on worship leaders and pastors.

He was a prolific songwriter, like his dad, and wrote worship music, Carrying the Call to multi-generations. He recorded over twenty albums, including working with Integrity Hosanna music. His music allowed the listener to enter the very thrown of God.

Preceded in death by his father, Arley Noah “Bud” Chambers. Survived by his wife, Jill Bohannan Chambers;

His sons, Christopher Dean (Nicole) Chambers and Daniel Isaac (Kiersten) Chambers.

His daughters, Melody Cherie’ (Akil) Thompson, Sydni Danielle (Colby) Simons and Destiny Jewel Chambers; grandchildren, Tyra Milan, London Cherie’ & Cayman Cortez Ali Thompson, Abigail Grace, Madeleine Rose & Ezekiel Lion Chambers and Charlotte Brielle Simons; mother, Beverly Darlene Chambers; father & mother in law, Sid & Jacquie Bohannan; sister & brother in law, Melissa & Ken Lockett; nephews, Kendal & Kaid Lockett.

A private family graveside will be conducted at Christ Church Memory Gardens. A Celebration of Life will be conducted 2:00 PM Monday, October 5, 2020 at Church of the Highlands, Grants Mill Campus, 4700 Highlands Way, Birmingham, AL 35210.

Danny Chambers memorial fund can be found here

https://ppay.co/yCLDo1YnLfo