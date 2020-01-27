Danny “DD” Arch Butts passed away at the age of 68, on January 22, 2020, after a brief illness. Danny was a loving, caring and intelligent father, as well as an avid outdoorsman.

Danny is preceded in death by his parents, James M. Butts and Dorothy L. Butts. Danny is survived by his brother, Bobby (Laura) Butts; sister Janice (Robert) Lee; his daughter Becky; granddaughter Alexis; his son Marc; and partner in life, Jewell Stinson, with whom he shared two step daughters, Windy Mets and Melissa Brown; his nephew, Robert E. Lee; nieces Bonnie Butts, Laura Lee, Sarah Almuhairi and Shamsah Almuhairi-Kronk.

Visitation 4:00-6:00PM Sunday, January 26, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Words of Reflection will be read at 5:00PM.

In lieu of flowers, the request donations be made to the American Heart Association.