OBITUARY: Danny Clinton Smith

Danny Clinton Smith of Spring Hill, Tennessee passed away on Monday, July 11, 2022, he was 69 years old.

He was born in Williamson County to the late Riley “Bear” & Mildred Smith.

Danny was a 1970 Graduate of Bethesda High School where he excelled on the basketball and baseball teams. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Air Force.

Danny is preceded in death by his uncle, Will Smith and his brother, Tommy Smith.

He is survived by his sister, Peggy (Steve) Fisher; nephews, Jeff (Jennifer) Holt and David (Ed Harker) Smith; great-nephew, Clay Holt; great-niece, Stacey Holt; honorary niece, Justine Moreau.

The family would like to thank the staff at Avalon Hospice and all of Danny’s personal caregivers.

Funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM Friday, July 15, 2022 at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home. Jim Taylor will officiate. Burial will follow at Spring Hill Memorial Park with military honors. Pallbearers will be Clay Holt, Tad Thompson, Tracy Thompson, Ronnie Crutcher, Troy Crutcher, Allison Wiley, Donnie Gary and Dennis Traywick.

Memorials may be made to Operation Stand Down Tennessee to help veterans and their families. https://www.osdtn.org/.

Visitation will be 4-8 PM Thursday and one hour prior to the service at SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK, FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES. 931-486-0059. www.springhill-memorial.com

