Danny Boyd Agee, age 70, of Thompson Station, TN passed away March 3, 2020. He was a Veteran of the United States Army and worked as a Quality Manager in the Engineering field.

Preceded in death his parents, Lester and Marie Boatwright Agee. Survived by daughter, Danielle (Stephen) Donna; sister, Linda Agee; and grandson, Jackson Donna. He loved to play golf but most of all loved taking his grandson out in this “cool red car”. Devoted father and grandfather. All my heart and soap.

A memorial service will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association of Middle Tennessee, 1818 Patterson Street, Nashville, TN 37203. SPRING HILL MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES. 931 486-0059. www.springhill-memorial.com