



Danita Dawn Harris, 61, of Franklin, TN, passed from this life on Saturday June 6, 2020. Funeral services will be conducted Thursday June 11th at 1:00 p.m. from the chapel of Williamson Memorial Funeral Home in Franklin with Tim Harris officiating. Interment will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens with family and friends serving as pallbearers. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and on Thursday from 12 noon until service time at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home.

Dawn was born on March 20, 1959 in Springfield. She was a graduate of Franklin High School Class of 1977 and then graduated from MTSU in 1982. She was a member of the Band of Blue in both college and high school. Dawn was a Financial Analyst with Willis Towers Watson in Nashville. Dawn was a member of the National Association of Insurance Women (NAIW), where she served as a past President of the Nashville Chapter, and was also elected Insurance Woman of the Year for the State of Tennessee. She was preceded death by her father: Charles David Harris, by her grandparents: Edgar B. (E.B.) and Evangeline Knight Williams, Mary and Hap Alley, Raney Harris, and by her uncle and aunt: Jackie and Brenda Harris.

Dawn leaves to cherish her memory, her mother: Carolyn Williams Harris of Franklin, her cousin: Tim Harris and wife Pam of Springfield, her aunts and uncles: Ray and Wanda Harris of Greenbrier, Brenda Cook of Cross Plains, Gary and Pat Alley of Goodlettsville, and many other cousins and friends.

If so desired, memorial contributions may be made in Dawn’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Robertson County Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements and is being assisted by Williamson Memorial Funeral Home



