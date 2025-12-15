OBITUARY: Danielle Tianna Perro

Danielle Perro Obituary

Dani, 11, transitioned into her sleep at home in her bed on Saturday, December 6, 2025, a little after 7 AM. She was officially pronounced at the Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital at 8:45 AM in Lebanon, TN. She was cremated and her ashes will remain at home with her mother and sister.

Dani is survived by her mother Marnie R. Trahan-Smith and father Delfred J. Perro, Jr., stepfather Christopher A. Smith, siblings Taija M. Trahan, Delanie J. Perro, and Dedrick Cangelosi, her Aunts Lawren R. G. Broussard, Cara R. Baldridge, Adrienne J. Trahan, and Uncle Brody P. Trahan, cousins Raja L. Freeman, Dylan Baldridge, Jonah Trahan, and Joshua Trahan, Grandfather Clifford P. Trahan, Grandmother Elizabeth Trahan, Great Grandmother Genelle S. Broussard, and all surviving Trahan/Broussard/Perro/Guidry family members. Dani is preceded in death by her Grandmothers Julianna M. Broussard and Joyce Turner, Aunt Kristi Smalls, Great Grandmother Matilda S. Trahan, Great Grandfathers Sava P. Trahan, and Bennett L. Broussard.

Dani was born with special needs which posed challenges throughout her life, but she was a strong, determined, agile person who persevered no matter what the circumstances were. Dani had several nicknames throughout her 11 years, Dani Bear, Dandelion, Stinka Butt. I would call her stinka butt every time I had to change her, and she would laugh when I called her stinka butt like she knew what I was saying and why I was saying it. Dani was the strongest child I knew, stronger than any man, and she endured some tough moments. Even though she was developmentally delayed she knew who her mother and sister were, and you could see her face light up every time she would hear us call her name when we came home each and every day.

Dani will be missed tremendously as she was my life from the time she was born until she passed. She taught me to appreciate life in a way that regular people sometimes take for granted. She was the most unique and loving blessing, and I can only hope she is now able to run and play and that me and her sister get to see her again wherever that may be.