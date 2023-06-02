OBITUARY: Daniel Maxwell O’Rourke

Daniel Maxwell O’Rourke, age 74, of Spring Hill, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, May 27, 2023.

Born in Rochester, NY to the late Thomas and Eleanor O’Rourke.

He was also preceded in death by a brother Tom O’Rourke.

Daniel is survived by his loving wife Carol O’Rourke sons; Sean O’Rourke (Carrie), Shawn Pellingra; daughter, Kristi Ryan (John); grandchildren, Jacob Pellingra, Amelia Ryan, Johnny Ryan, Jayda Greene, William O’Rourke and many Nieces and Nephews.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 1:00 PM, June 24, 2023 at Grace Chapel, 3279 Southall Road, Franklin, TN 37064.

SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK, FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES. 931 486-0059. www.springhill-memorial.com

