OBITUARY: Daniel Lee “Dan” Quire

Daniel Lee “Dan” Quire, age 57 of Franklin, TN passed away February 27, 2021.

Dan received his Bachelors Degree from Western Kentucky University. He was the Regional Sales Manager for Wright Asphalt Products. He enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson through the mountains of Colorado. He had a love for his convertible mustang and long drives with his loving wife. Every Saturday he spent time at the Cars and Coffee gatherings with his granddaughter. Being from Kentucky, he enjoyed good bourbons.

Dan was a compassionate and caring man who enjoyed taking care of others and being with his family and friends. Preceded in death by mother, Wilma Ruth Wesley Quire; grandparents, Homer Claude and Ruth Westley, Leo Quire, Kathleen & Clarence Mills; uncles, J.B. Sparks and Homer Clause Wesley, Jr..

Survived by: wife, Angie Quire; father, Robert L. “Bob” Quire; bonus daughters, Alex (John Mark Tuttle) Spivey and Anna (Jackson Barrett) Spivey; GPop to his special granddaughter, Olive Spivey; brother, Jack (Sheila) Quire; nephew, Adam (Jenn) Quire; niece, Celeste (Kenny) Vonderschmidtt and baby Wesley; Auntie, Merrylen Wesley Sparks; bonus family, Dan & Karla Loftus, Mike & Kate Riley, Maggie & Jane Riley, Abbie & Nick DeBlasis, Lucy, Elizabeth, Danny & Charlie DeBlasis, Laura & Brandon Frith, Manning, Owen & Jacob Frith and beloved dog, Sally.

The family wants to thank special friends, Tim & Cathy Kowalski, Albert & Debbie Long, Tom DeLorbe & Sue Sullivan for their love and support.

A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted 11:00 AM Friday, March 5, 2021 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be 4PM – 8:00 PM Thursday and one hour prior to the service on Friday.

Memorials may be made in Dan’s honor to Vanderbilt Ingram Cancer Center Cool Springs, 324 Cool Springs Blvd., Franklin, TN 37067. Their compassion and care for Dan and his family over the past three years was beyond exception. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com