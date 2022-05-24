OBITUARY: Daniel Kevin Hermey

Daniel Kevin Hermey, age 43, husband of Bonnie Jean May Hermey, and a resident of Spring Hill, passed away Saturday, May 21, 2022, at the VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System in Nashville.

Daniel was born on July 17, 1978, in Goldsboro, North Carolina, and married Bonnie Jean May on October 1, 2016. He entered bootcamp at Parris Island, South Carolina in 1997 and served on active duty at Cherry Point, North Carolina for four years in the United States Marine Corps.

He earned his bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Middle Tennessee State University and worked in IT for Monogram Health. Daniel was a Christian and member of The Bridge Church in Spring Hill and loved serving in the early childhood ministry.

He was an avid crossfitter at Crossfit Thunderhead and loved playing video games with his wife, range shooting, and watching Denver Broncos football.

In addition to his wife, he leaves behind to cherish his memory his son, Charles Gavin Hermey, mother, Debra Elkey Beaumont, father, Kevin Hermey, dad, Lenny Merciez, and brothers, Stephen Hermey and Matthew Gurganus.

A visitation will be held on Friday, May 27, 2022, from 5:00 – 7:00 PM at Heritage Funeral Home with the funeral service beginning at 7:00 PM with Rob Turner officiating. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at 10:00 AM at Maury Memorial Gardens with military honors provided by the United States Marine Corps. Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. https://www.tnfunerals.com

Pallbearers will include Stephen Hermey, Ryan Harris, Jason Bush, Cullen Mahan, Sean Williams, and Jason Moss. Matthew Gurganus will serve as an honorary pallbearer.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to his GiveSendGo Campaign at https://www.givesendgo.com/bonniehermey or to the ALS Association at https://www.als.org/donate.

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/