OBITUARY: Daniel Henry Passarella

Daniel Henry Passarella, age 70 of Franklin, TN passed away peacefully in his home on Wednesday, November 11, 2020.

Dan was born in Loretto, TN on January 9, 1950, son of the late Ralph & Louise Riddle Passarella. He was a longtime member of St. Philip Catholic Church, a 4th degree member of the Knights of Columbus & served his country in the United States Airforce.

He was preceded in death by his brothers, Thomas & Richard Passarella.

Survivors include his loving wife of 50 years, Anita Hemby Passarella; son, Nicholas Daniel (Alexia) Passarella; daughter, Nikita Danielle (Dave) Shurden; brothers, Anthony J. (Maribeth) Passarella & Samuel A. (Linda Boan) Passarella; sisters, Desda (Jim) Hutchins & Tanya (John) Sandy; sister-in-laws, Jennie Passarella & Connie Passarella; grandchildren, McCauley, Zachary, Isaac, Maggie & Giuliana.

A private graveside service will be held in Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery, Nashville, TN.

Expression of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Wounded Warriors Project helping U.S Veterans who were wounded during times of service to our country, in loving memory of Daniel Henry Passarella.