OBITUARY: Daniel Frederick “Dan” Reid

Dan Reid, a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and man of deep faith, passed away peacefully in his sleep, spending his final days surrounded by love and family.

Born and raised in Holyoke, MA, Dan was a proud alumnus of Holy Cross College in Worcester, MA. He raised his family in Chicago, where he was a loving and dedicated father to his five children—Kristin Reid, Kelly (Darren) Hortin, Katie (Mark) Butterly, Annie (Mike) Droege, and John (Kelli) Reid. His heart grew even fuller with the love of his 15 grandchildren and seven step-grandchildren, all of whom he cherished deeply.

Dan believed in the strength of family, often serving as a bridge to reunite those who had drifted apart. Dan’s warmth, wisdom and laughter brought people together, leaving a lasting legacy of love and connection.

In his later years, he made Franklin, TN, his home with his beloved wife, Basia Brock. There, he became a devoted member of Holy Family Catholic Church and a Fourth Degree Knight of Columbus steadfast in his faith, which continued to guide and sustain him.

Dan was preceded in death by his loving parents, Mildred and Frederick Reid, and his first wife, Nancy (Burke) Reid. He is survived by his wife, Basia; his sister, Kathleen (Reid) Porcelli; his five children; and his many grandchildren, all of whom will forever hold his memory close to their hearts.

Dan’s kindness, steadfast faith, and unwavering love for his family will be remembered always.

A Funeral Mass will be held 12:00 Noon Monday, March 17, 2025 with visitation two hours prior to the service at Holy Family Catholic Church in Brentwood, TN. Father Joe McMahon, celebrant.

Memorials may be made to Holy Family Catholic Church.

May he rest in eternal peace.