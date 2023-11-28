OBITUARY: Daniel (Dan) Matthew Houghton

Daniel (Dan) Matthew Houghton, age 77, passed away on November 16, 2023, in Franklin, TN.

He was born to Daniel and Edna Houghton in Somerville, MA.

Dan is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Jean Clark Houghton; beloved children Daniel H. Houghton and his wife, Katie, and Kate Li and her husband, Ben; cherished siblings, Joseph Houghton (Peggy) and Margaret Mack (John); proud grandfather of Dan and Maggie Li.

Dan led a remarkable life full of adventure and dedication. Growing up in Winthrop, MA, with the Atlantic Ocean at his front door and Boston Harbor at the back, he developed an early love of the water and boating.

Dan joined the US Navy after high school and proudly served as a catapult captain on the aircraft carrier USS Saratoga “CV-60.” During his service, the Saratoga was deployed to the Middle East during the June War of 1967.

After completing active duty, Dan graduated from East Coast Aero Tech Aircraft Maintenance School. For 30 years, he devoted himself to Delta Air Lines, leaving an indelible mark through his unwavering commitment and passion for the aviation industry.

It was through the Delta Ski Club that he found not only his love for skiing but also the love of his life, Jean. Their shared enthusiasm for skiing grew into a lifelong bond, fostering cherished memories they passed down to their two children, Daniel and Kate. Dan’s legacy lives on through the love of family and the joy of travel.

Dan’s love of the water and boating was unparalleled, resulting in the ownership of a houseboat on West Point Lake. However, his nautical adventures didn’t stop there. Dan and Jean accomplished a monumental feat by completing an impressive 10,000 miles on America’s Great Loop aboard his Mainship trawler, Time Out— a testament to his adventurous spirit and love for the open waters.

In his daily life in Franklin, TN, he enjoyed long bike rides through the countryside and meeting up with his coffee group and Thirsty Thursday buddies. Dan fought bravely against cancer, remaining positive throughout his battle. His steadfast optimism and resilience made him a role model for others with regards to his spirit, love, and dignity.

Dan Houghton will be deeply missed and fondly remembered. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date, commemorating the lasting memory he left on the hearts of family and friends alike.

