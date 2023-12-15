OBITUARY: Daniel ‘Dan’ Fedoryshyn

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Daniel “Dan” Fedoryshyn. He went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, December 10, 2023, after a 19-month battle with pancreatic cancer. He is now healed and whole, worshipping in the presence of God.

Dan was a devoted husband of 49 years to his high school sweetheart and the love of his life, Jeanne Metterle Fedoryshyn and a loving father to Kristin (Bobby Hullett), Lindsey, and Eric (Jennifer Lee). He was an adoring grandfather to Aslan and Carter Hullett and Addy Fedoryshyn, and a beloved brother to Nicholas Fedoryshyn.

Dan was a man of deep faith and prayer who served as an elder, small group leader, and intercessory prayer minister for over 45 years. He loved cooking, traveling, and doing projects around the house. His smile, faith, tender heart, and positive attitude were a blessing to all who knew him.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, December 16, 2023, at Church of the City Franklin, 828 Murfreesboro Road, Franklin, TN 37064 from 10:00 a.m. -12:00 noon; followed by a Celebration of Life at 12:00 noon. Interment Christ Church Memorial Gardens, Nashville, TN. https://www.woodbinefuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in honor of Dan to: Tunnel to Towers Foundation or Church of the City The Village.

