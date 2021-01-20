OBITUARY: Dana Shirl Holloway

Dana Shirl Holloway, age 57 of Spring Hill, TN, passed away on January 15, 2021.

Dana entered the U.S. Navy in 1981 serving at Naval Submarine Base Pearl Harbor. She achieved the rate and ranking of Petty Officer second class “Legalman” (LN2) where she worked with Judge Advocate General (JAG) Lawyers supporting operational readiness issues of the Navy and its personnel.

She always held an outgoing and positive demeanor followed up with a “can-do” attitude and a smile. After leaving the Navy, Dana worked as a corporate paralegal for 15 years at several law firms in downtown Nashville, TN. Dana married the love of her life on December 2, 2000. She was a licensed Realtor in Florida and Tennessee and then started a real estate development company with her husband in 2012.

Dana loved her husband, animals, and the beach. Dana passed away after battling early onset Frontotemporal Dementia. She was survived by her husband, parents, brother, sister, and other family members.

A graveside service was held on Friday January 22 at Dyersburg Fairview Cemetery. Donations in memory of Dana can be made at www.russellrescuetn.com which is where Dana adopted Bailey whom she dearly loved.