OBITUARY: Dan Pierce

Dan Lytle Pierce was a beloved member of the Williamson County community. Born on January 25, 1941, he spent his entire life in the county, forming deep connections with the people around him. He was the son of LeRoy and Leta Pierce, who instilled in him the values of hard work, love, and friendship.

Dan dedicated much of his life to his various mechanic jobs, working for APAC Paving for 18 years, as well as the Williamson County School Bus Service, TN Paving of Murfreesboro, Leonard Sanderson Texaco Service, and Williamson County Ready Mix, and several others not listed. He was known for his strong work ethic and commitment to his employers.

After retiring, Dan indulged in his hobbies, which brought him immense joy. Hunting, fishing, and tending to his goats, chickens, and garden were among his favorite pastimes. But above all, he cherished spending time with his family and friends. His Tuesday and Friday coffee visits with his close friend Wilson Tidwell were a highlight of his week.

Dan understood the importance of relationships and treasured the connections he built throughout his life. His wife of 52 years, Barbara Pierce, held a special place in his heart. Together, they created a loving and supportive home for their son, Darrel Pierce, and his wife Paula. Dan was a proud grandfather to Amanda and Brennan Wrinkle and Dale Pierce, who brought him immeasurable joy.

In addition to his immediate family, Dan is survived by his sisters, Dorothy Ruth Edmonson and Mary Doyle Raymer, as well as his brother-in-law, Anthony “Bubba” and Betty Perry. He also leaves behind his niece Brandi Summers and her sons AJ and Wyatt Summers, his sister-in-law Dawn and Richard Stevens and her daughter Danielle Holder, and son Josh Holder and his wife Alexandria, along with their children Kingston and Bella Holder.

Dan’s circle of friends was wide and filled with people who held a special place in his heart. Brandon and Tracy Allen, Teresa Tidwell, Mike Patterson, Kay Beasley, Jackie Beasley, Roger Hood, Linda King, James and Connie Giles, Shag Allen and Ronnie and Linda Beard were among those who shared countless memories and laughter with him.

Sadly, Dan was preceded in death by his parents, LeRoy and Leta, as well as his brothers W.A. Pierce and LeRoy “Bubba” Pierce. Their memories lived on in Dan’s heart, and he carried their love with him throughout his life.

A celebration of Dan’s life will be September 24, 2023, 2pm at his house on Trinity, allowing his loved ones to come together and honor his memory. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Williamson County Animal Shelter or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, causes that were close to Dan’s heart.

Dan Lytle Pierce will be remembered as a kind, hardworking, and loving man who touched the lives of many. His legacy will live on through the memories shared by those who knew and loved him.

