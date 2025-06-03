OBITUARY: Dan German Holt

Dan German Holt, a devoted farmer and cherished member of the Franklin community, passed away peacefully on May 29, 2025, at the age of 90 . Born on September21, 1934, in Franklin, TN, Dan dedicated his life to farming and nurturing the land he loved.

Dan was the beloved husband of Antonia Jane Holt, who predeceased him after 64 years of marriage. Together, they built a family grounded in love and hard work. He was also preceded in death by his parents, Wade Holt and Vera Mae Smith Holt.

In his years of service, Dan cultivated not only crops but deep connections within his community. His passion for canning and gardening was well known, and he shared this love with many, often inviting family and friends to join him in the bounty of his garden.

Dan is survived by his son, Danny Holt; his son, Robert (Rick Landon); and his daughter, Susan (Mike) Beard. He cherished his role as a grandfather to Jeffrey Gunnel, Jason (Emily) Gunnel, Joshua (Callie) Gunnel, Jeremiah (Andrea) Gunnel, and Shellie Gunnel. He took immense pride in being a great-grandfather to 12 great-grandchildren, each of whom brought him joy and fulfillment.

Visitation for Dan will be held on June 1, 2025, from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Service, located at 3009 Columbia Avenue, Franklin, TN. A funeral service will take place the following day, June 2, 2025, at 11:00 AM, also at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Following the service, he will be laid to rest at Williamson Memorial Gardens at 12:00 PM.

Dan leaves behind a legacy of kindness, hard work, and a love for the great outdoors that will be remembered by all who knew him. His enduring spirit and dedication to family will continue to inspire those he has touched.

Source: Williamson Memorial

