OBITUARY: Dan G. Moore

Dan G. Moore, age 88 of Brentwood, TN passed away January 11, 2022.

Retired electronic technician with the AT & T Company formerly Western Electric with twenty five years of service.

In his early years, he was extremely involved in sports including fast pitch softball, tennis, basketball, bowling, etc. and was exceptional in all activities. After retirement and even before, he loved farming and working with his horses.

Survived by: wife of 69 years, Neva J. Williams Moore; son, Matthew D. (Carol) Moore; daughter, Diane M. (Greg) Yates; grandchildren, Danielle (John) Frias, Kayla (Bryce) Griffin, Leah (Andrew) Warf and Kelly (Mark) Harrick; great grandchildren, Elly, Livi, Andrew and Nora “Little Bit” Frias, Dawson Warf and Chase Harrick.

Graveside services will be 12:00 Noon, Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at Woodlawn Memorial Park, Joe Copolo officiating. Memorials may be made to Friends of Williamson County Animal Center or Alive Hospice. Visitation will be 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM on Tuesday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com