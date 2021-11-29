OBITUARY: Dale Mowry

Dale Mowry, 69, of Spring Hill, died quickly and without much pain at his home on Monday, Nov. 22 after what he would say was a pretty productive morning of swimming and taking care of some chores around the house. Dale was a hard worker who took pride in giving his best effort. He always saw the potential in others and built a comradery with people he encountered from all walks of life. He soaked up time in the great outdoors through fly fishing and camping, engaged his mind by learning new melodies and chords on his guitar, and valued experiences that challenged him, like watching Army football games.

A 1974 graduate of the United States Military Academy, Dale retired at the rank of lieutenant colonel after 22 years of service to his country. His corporate time allowed him to travel the world widely, and he enjoyed connecting with so many as a colleague, mentor, and friend.

His memory will be carried by his bride of 44 years, Nancy; his daughters Lisa (Jon) Gallion and Bethany (Sam) Venable; his sister Sarah Lackey and his brother Keith Mowry. Dale was a lifelong believer. He was welcomed into heaven by his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, and his parents, Don and Mary Edith Mowry. His sense of adventure and spirited humor will live on in his grandchildren, Max, Abram, Jack, Penny, and Audrey Grace. He will be greatly missed.

A Celebration of Life is being planned and will be announced when appropriate.

