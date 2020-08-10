OBITUARY: Dale Evans Koford

Dale Evans Koford, age 71 of Washington Terrace (Ogden), UT passed away July 28, 2020. He resided in Franklin, TN for the past 20 years, spending much of his time at Center Hill Lake. Dale was a veteran of the U.S. Navy where he served on the USS Point Defiance during the Vietnam Conflict, specifically associated with the Brown-Water Navy. He received his BSN from the University of Utah and his Master’s degree from The Mayo Clinic. Dale practiced anesthesia for over forty years, faithfully dedicated to continuing his education and evolving his practice while serving as a mentor to his two daughters who followed in his footsteps as RNs. He was the prime example of a great work-life balance, being an avid athlete focused on waterskiing, wakeboarding, and snow skiing. Upon retirement, Dale journeyed across the United States in his camper, spending much of his time in the Great West showing off his favorite spots of Yellowstone and Jackson Hole to his family and visiting lifelong friends along the way. When he was not going on grand cross-country adventures, Dale could frequently be found socializing at Costco, sitting on the front porch with dear neighbors, or learning a new skill, such as photography and the guitar.

Dale was a lifelong learner with a penchant for researching his latest hobby or trip among the aisles of Barnes and Noble. His most recent role was serving as his grandson’s, Jack, number one fan and biggest supporter. Dale was and always will be a true original. He fostered a deep commitment to his friends, family, and colleagues. He expected the best from these relationships, never settling for mediocrity in himself or in his loved ones. He was free-spirited and forthright, always speaking his mind and opinions with authenticity and love. Dale will forever be remembered for living his life daringly, frequently stating that “he should have been a cowboy!”

Preceded in death by his parents, Merwin & Afton Koford; sister, Patsy Christensen and brother, Gene Koford. Dale is survived by his wife, Debbie Koford of Franklin, TN and her daughters Lexie and Ellie Baugher; his daughters, Kelsey (Chad) Edmonds of Brentwood, TN and McKenna (Kevin) Stapleton of Salt Lake City, UT; grandson, Jack Edmonds; mother of his children, Jonè Law Koford; beloved dog, Bubba. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Yellowstone National Park – Greater Yellowstone Coalition or to the Wounded Warrior Project. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com