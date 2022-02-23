OBITUARY: Dale D. Wilson

Dale D. Wilson passed away at her home on February 18, 2022. Born December 2, 1924 in Brush Creek, TN to Arnold and Novie Blackburn Dedman.

When she was 4 years old, her parents moved to The Village in Old Hickory, at that time a DuPont Company Town. Dale graduated from DuPont High School and attended Berea College in Berea, KY, graduating in 1949 after meeting her husband of 71 years, Josef.

After graduating and working for 6 months in Connecticut, she returned to the Southeast to establish her family, and later teach 3rd Grade Reading for 20 years in Nashville Public Schools before retiring in 1986. She was a member and Past President of the Donelson-Hermitage Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa Teachers Sorority. She and Josef were active volunteers and Board Members of the Buchanan Log House. She had a keen eye for modern design and art that she used along with her green thumb to make every house a home for their children.

She is preceded in death by her four younger siblings; Harold Dedman, Jean Dedman, Jackie Dedman, and Joy Gasta.

She is survived by her adoring husband, Josef B. Wilson; loving children, Phoebe Moody (the late Gary Moody) of Franklin and Keith Wilson (wife Renee’ Scholtz) of Easton, PA; sister-in-law, Shelby Dedman of Antioch, TN; loving grandchildren Lee Moody of Franklin, TN and Paul Moody of Spring Hill, TN; 13 dear nieces and nephews from all over the U.S.

The family wishes to convey admiration and gratitude to Dale’s caregivers Tonya Dinkel, Denise Thomas, Toni O’Neal, Tameka Lindsley, Dorothy Stalworth, Lessie Murray, and Alive Hospice.

Please consider donations to the Buchanan Log House in Donelson and Alive Hospice.

