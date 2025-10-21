OBITUARY: Dale Arnold

Dale Arnold, age 75, passed away peacefully on October 16, 2025. Born and raised in Bridgeport, Indiana, and a longtime resident of Nashville, Tennessee; Dale carried his Midwestern warmth, humor, and strong sense of loyalty wherever he went. A beloved father, grandfather, and friend, he was known for his easy laughter, kind heart, and the music that always seemed to follow him.

Dale proudly retired from what he fondly called “the company” — Kroger — after 40 years of dedicated service. To him, it wasn’t just a job. It was a second home filled with friendships, stories, and laughter shared in break rooms and checkout lines. His co-workers became like family, and his steady presence, strong work ethic, and quick whit left a lasting mark on everyone who knew him.

He found great joy in the people around him — family, friends, and anyone lucky enough to cross his path. Whether he was strumming his guitar, cracking a joke, or sharing a story, Dale had a gift for making others feel seen, valued, and loved. His laughter could fill a room, and his kindness lingered long after he left it.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the incredible staff at The Bethany Center in Nashville for the care, kindness, and compassion they showed Dale in his final years. It’s no surprise that they fell in love with him as well — his humor, charm, and gentle spirit had a way of brightening even the toughest days. Their support and friendship brought great comfort to both Dale and his family, and they will always be remembered with deep gratitude.

He will be remembered as a good man — loyal, funny, and genuine — the kind of person who made the world a little brighter just by being in it.

Dale is survived by his daughters Wendi Arnold Hester and her husband Will Hester, along with their children Riggs Hester (19) and Gigi Hester (22); and Alisha Arnold Jester, along with her children Lee Jester (34) and Hannah Jester (12). He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Kathy Arnold; his parents, Maude Phillips and Paul Arnold; his brother, Michael S. Arnold; and his nephew, Michael D. Arnold. He also leaves behind many loving friends who will forever cherish his memory.

A celebration of Dale’s life will be held on Wednesday, October 22, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. at Nolensville Cemetery, 9636 Clovercroft Road, Nolensville, TN 37135.

Will Hester, Ken Higgins, Mike Trent, Larry Acton, Jimmy Benson, Ronnie Winton, Ronnie Cornwell, Wayne Ballou will serve as Pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, the family invites you to honor Dale in your own way — by sharing a story, playing a favorite song, or taking a moment to laugh with someone you love.

He will be missed dearly, remembered fondly, and loved always.

