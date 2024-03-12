OBITUARY: Cynthia Pritchard

Cynthia Pritchard, better known as “Sam,” to most, age 64, of Spring Hill passed away on Tuesday, March 5, 2024.

She was born March 25, 1959, to the late Carl and Della Mae Harris Hayes.

Sam liked cross stitching. She loved being with her family and friends. She was a person that could be counted on for anyone in need. She lived life and had a huge embracing personality. She was loved by many, and her beautiful smile and love will be missed. She loved and cared for her dogs like they were family.

In addition to her parents, Cynthia was preceded in death by her husband, Ronnie Dean Pritchard, and brother, Dennis Hayes.

Those left to cherish Cynthia’s memory are her dog, Austin; brothers, Richard Hayes, and Wade Hayes; sisters, Carolyn Neeley, and Denise Burkett; nephews, Justin Hayes and Alex Hayes; nieces, Kimberly and Jennifer Hayes, Audrey Perdomo, Molli Carter, Abagail Rodriguez, Rachel Gonzales, Faith Crowder, Samantha Burkett, and Kayla Hayes; and many other family members and friends.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, March 16, 2024, from 12:00-1:00 PM

The Funeral Service will be held Saturday, March 16, 2024, at 1:00 PM with Steven Schwankt officiating. Interment will follow at Spring Hill Memorial Park. Serving as pallbearers, Benjamin Hayes, Justin Hayes, Bobby Crowder, Jonathan Perdomo, Daniel Perdomo, and Luis Perdomo.

The care of Cynthia Darlene Pritchard and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Spring Hill Memorial Park, Funeral Home & Cremation Services. https://www.springhill-memorial.com

