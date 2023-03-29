OBITUARY: Cynthia Peak

Cindy Peak, age 61, of Franklin, Tennessee, went to be with Jesus on March 27, 2023.

Cindy was born in Leesville, Louisiana to Nell and Dr. William Broyles on August 21, 1961. She spent her growing up years in Leesville and graduated from Capt. Shreve High in Shreveport, Louisiana. She loved her life and upbringing in Leesville and her time spent in Shreveport. She graduated from Texas Christian University with a degree in Education. She met the love of her life Chris Peak in Nashville, Tennessee and they were married on November 27, 1997 in Fairhope, Alabama. She worked as a school teacher for (Christ Presbyterian Academy as well as various other schools, including her own homeschool pod named Peak Academy. Not only was she a lifelong teacher, but she served on staff with Campus Crusade immediately following her graduation from college, taught swim lessons, and tutored outside of school. She was involved in many different things throughout her life, but what she would want to be remembered most for is how much she desperately loved the Lord first, her husband and children second, and all of those whom she considered family. She was Cindy to most, mom to few, and CiCi to many. More than that, she was an incredible wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. While she isn’t with us on Earth anymore, we cannot wait to reunite with her on the other side of Eternity.

Cindy is preceded in death by her father, Dr. William H. Broyles; mother, Nell Broyles; sister, Diane Broyles; father in-law, Bruce Peak and mother in-law, Marion Peak.

Cindy is survived by her husband, Chris; children, Drew, Ellie and Matthew Peak, Stacey and Jett Williams, Christopher and Ashley Peak; siblings, Debbie and Bill Dunlap, Nancy and Bill Broyles, Reneé and Mike Broyles; grandchildren, Holden and Harper Williams, Elliston and Rhodes Peak, a host of nieces and nephews, and many other friends whom she considered family.

Visitation will begin at 10:30am on Saturday, April 1, 2023 at Christ Presbyterian Church located at 2323 Old Hickory Blvd, Nashville, Tennessee 37215.

Celebration of Life will be held immediately after at 12:00pm on April 1, 2023 at Christ Presbyterian Church with Lance Brown officiating. Arrangements are being handled by Williamson Memorial Funeral Home.

Pallbearers will be Drew, Matthew, and Christopher Peak, Jett Williams, Craig Dunlap, Rick Dunlap, and Ronnie Frizzell.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to WhoUWith? Ministries at https://www.whouwith.com/ or checks sent to 2900 Vanderbilt Place Suite 101, Nashville, TN 37212.

The family of Cindy wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the entire Vanderbilt Hospital trauma team, each first responder, Detective Jimmy Davis, Patrolman Eric Wegener, and the countless of friends and family that have showered us with love and prayers.

