OBITUARY: Cynthia Lynn Haran

Cynthia (Cindi) Lynn Haran passed away on June 17, 2022, at her home, she was 62 years old.

Cindi was born April 10, 1960 in Joliet, Illinois to Alvin C and Lois M (Clatterbuck) Gocken.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Tim Gocken.

She is survived by her sons Chris(Barbara) Haran, Jon M (Samantha Miner) Haran, and daughter Thais Haran, with whom she lived. Her grandchildren Jackson, Maddex, Brinlee, Emmet, Torrin, and Killian. She is survived by sisters Kristina (Kevin) Stuckey, Peggy (Anthony) Michalik, and Lorri(Tony) Moore, and sister-in-law Fah Katmanee. She will be greatly missed by several nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her beloved dog, Theodore.

Cindi was a second mom to all that walked in her door. She was an avid crocheter and crafter. She loved teaching, traveling, baking, and gardening, and enjoyed sharing her talents with others. More than anything, she cherished spending time with her family.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the charity she loved to support, St. Jude’s.

