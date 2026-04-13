Cynthia Jean Frazier, age 80, passed away on April 9, 2026, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Cynthia was born on May 9, 1945, in Troy, Ohio, to the late Charles Curtin and Grace Karns Curtin. As an only child, she was raised in Troy before later finding her home in Tennessee. She was a graduate of West End High School in Nashville.

Cynthia was known for her vibrant and feisty personality. She had a gift for telling it like it was, always with a gentle touch or a bit of humor that left others smiling. She had a quick wit, a warm heart, and a presence that could light up any room. In her earlier years, she was an avid and skilled bowler, proudly participating in a bowling league and enjoying the camaraderie it brought.

She married the love of her life, James Frazier, and together they shared 53 beautiful years of marriage, building a life centered on love, faith, and family. From their union came two children, Shane and Dawn, who were the pride and joy of her life.

Cynthia’s greatest happiness was found in her family, especially her grandchildren, whom she adored. Some of her most cherished moments were spent gathered in the kitchen, cooking alongside them, sharing delicious meals, and creating lasting memories. Whether it was a card game or a board game around the table, Cynthia made every moment special with her laughter and love.

A woman of deep and abiding faith, Cynthia was a devoted member of Thompson’s Station Church of Christ and attended Hillsboro Church of Christ. Her faith guided her life and was evident in the kindness, strength, and compassion she showed to others.

She is survived by her loving son, Shane Frazier; daughter, Dawn (Stephen) Sabin; grandchildren, Sarah Grace Sabin, Seth Robert (Kaleigh) Sabin, Milo David Frazier, Jerad Paul (Lindsay) Frazier, and Timothy Allen Frazier; and great-grandchildren, Lillian Frazier, Hudson Frazier, Milo Frazier, Jr., Hadley Catherine Sabin, Shepherd William Sabin, and Sophie James Sabin.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at 12:00 PM at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home, with one hour of visitation prior. Following the service, Cynthia will be laid to rest beside her beloved husband at Memorial Gardens of Wayne County at 3:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions in honor of Cynthia to The Living Water Project and Youth Encouragement Services (YES).

Her legacy of love, laughter, and faith will continue to live on through all who were blessed to know her.

The care of Ms. Cynthia Jean Frazier has been entrusted to Spring Hill Memorial. To share words of comfort and condolences, please visit www.springhill-memorial.com

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This obituary was published by Spring Hill Memorial Park, Funeral Home & Cremation Services.

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