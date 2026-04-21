Cynthia Irene Roberts, age 82, of Spring Hill, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on April 13, 2026.

Born Cynthia Irene Combs on May 13, 1943, in Indianapolis, Indiana, she was the beloved daughter of the late Chester and Ernestine Combs. Cynthia was preceded in death by her brother, Walton Combs, and her eldest son, Timothy McCary. She is survived by her devoted husband of 45 years, David Roberts; her brother, Charles Combs; her sons, Mark, Stephen, and David McCary; and Lujuana and Timothy Roberts. She leaves behind a large and loving legacy, including 21 grandchildren and 36 great-grandchildren, all of whom she cherished deeply.

Raised in Indianapolis, Cynthia later made her home across several southern states, including Arkansas, Alabama, Florida, and Tennessee, where she raised her family. She eventually settled in Turlock, California, where she met and married the love of her life, David Edward Roberts. Affectionately known as “Nana,” Cynthia was a woman of deep faith, unwavering kindness, and a servant’s heart. She dedicated her life to her family and to her faith, always placing others before herself. Her home was a place of warmth, love, and welcome to all who entered. Gifted in music from a young age, Cynthia was an accomplished pianist and singer. She faithfully used her talents in service to her church and her faith, bringing joy and inspiration to many through music.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on April 25, 2026, at 1:00 PM at Living Stones Church, 691 Old Highway 48, Clarksville, Tennessee 37040. This charming rustic church is nestled in the beautiful Tennessee countryside. Finger foods will be provided after the service. Rain is likely so guests are encouraged to dress appropriately. A second service for friends and family in Turlock, California, will be announced at a later date. Cynthia’s life was a testament to faith, love, and devotion. She will be deeply missed and forever remembered by all who knew and loved her.

Funeral Services Provided By

Heritage Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC – Columbia

609 Bear Creek Pike, Columbia, TN 38401.

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This obituary was published by Heritage Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC – Columbia.